© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Megan Thee Stallion gets vulnerable on hot sophomore album 'Traumazine'

By Ailsa Chang,
Brianna ScottSarah Handel
Published August 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Sidney Madden from NPR Music about Megan Thee Stallion's sophomore album Traumazine.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
See stories by Brianna Scott
Sarah Handel
News from WKAR will never be behind a paywall. Ever. We need your help to keep our coverage free for everyone. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. You can support our journalism for as little as $5. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
DONATE