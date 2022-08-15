© 2022 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
A reservation in South Dakota bans outside missionaries

By Lee Strubinger
Published August 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT

The Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota has banned outside missionaries in response to one evangelist's pamphlet denigrating traditional faith practices.

Lee Strubinger
Lee Strubinger is SDPB’s Rapid City-based news and political reporter. A former reporter for Fort Lupton Press (CO) and Colorado Public Radio, Lee holds a master’s in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois-Springfield.
