© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The joy and journey of learning to roller skate as an adult

By Kia Miakka Natisse
Published January 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST

NPR's Kia Miakka Natisse describes how and why roller skating allows skaters, young and old, to push their bodies to the limit.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Kia Miakka Natisse
Kia Miakka Natisse is the co-host of NPR's Invisibilia. A trained journalist turned artist, her love for storytelling is a driving creative force that's led her to many unexpected places. She's worked on a number of just-okay reality shows; wrote hot takes on pop culture, jokes for teens, and comics for moms; substitute taught kindergarten and did a bunch of artist residencies, most namely the Third Coast Radio Residency, which unarguably changed her life.
WKAR relies on individual support to pay for the news coverage you value. Make your first monthly contribution of $7 or more towards the journalism you rely on. Donate today!
DONATE