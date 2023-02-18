© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Secretary of State Blinken will meet China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Munich

By Scott Simon,
John Ruwitch
Published February 18, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST

The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to talk with China's top foreign diplomat during a conference in Munich. Tensions between both nations are high over an alleged surveillance balloon.

Corrected: February 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous headline for this story incorrectly indicated that the planned meeting would include Vice President Kamala Harris. The meeting is planned for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
John Ruwitch
John Ruwitch is a correspondent with NPR's international desk. He covers Chinese affairs.
