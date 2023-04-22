© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Supreme Court blocks lower court decision in case on FDA approval of abortion pill

By Scott Simon,
Martha Bebinger
Published April 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT

The Supreme Court has blocked lower court restrictions on the abortion medication mifespristone while litigation continues.

