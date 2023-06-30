© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Brazil court has banned Bolsonaro from running for election until 2030

By Carrie Kahn
Published June 30, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro at Brasilia International Airport on Thursday.
Adriano Machado
/
Reuters
Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro at Brasilia International Airport on Thursday.

Updated June 30, 2023 at 1:02 PM ET

RIO DE JANEIRO — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been barred from office until 2030 for abuse of power, after he made unfounded claims about Brazil's voting system ahead of last year's election.

The seven judges on Brazil's Superior Electoral Court in Brasilia voted by a majority to ban the former president for eight years. This means the right-wing populist will be unable to stand in the next presidential election. He could be eligible to run in the 2030 election, when he will be 75.

The justices say Bolsonaro abused his power when he summoned ambassadors to his residence last year and made baseless claims about the country's voting machines. The meeting was just months before the election, which Bolsonaro narrowly lost.

Two justices sided with Bolsonaro, saying he had the right to freely express his opinions.

Bolsonaro says he will appeal the decision.

The former president still faces more than a dozen other cases, including one into his possible encouragement of attacks on the capital's government center by a mob of his supporters on Jan. 8.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn
WKAR is committed to bringing you timely local news from across mid-Michigan. To keep improving our service, we need 75 new or upgrading sustainers by June 30th. Support this station with affordable monthly contributions from your bank account or credit card. Become a sustainer or increase your giving amount right now!
DONATE