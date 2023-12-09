© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The FDA approved the first gene-editing treatment for human illness

By Scott Simon,
Rob Stein
Published December 9, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST

The FDA approved the first gene-editing treatment for a human illness — the first genetic therapy for the brutal blood disorder sickle cell disease.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
See stories by Rob Stein
Did you know that 40% of Michigan third graders have trouble with reading? Join WKAR in our efforts to increase youth literacy. Every donation of $60 or more provides a reading kit to a child in our community, and funds another year of local journalism. Donate today!
DONATE