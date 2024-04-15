© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Renowned Atlanta hip-hop producer Rico Wade dies at 52

By Rodney Carmichael,
Ailsa ChangKai McNameeTinbete Ermyas
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rodney Carmichael from NPR Music about the legacy of Rico Wade, a foundational producer of Atlanta Hip-Hop.

