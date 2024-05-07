© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Russian President Putin is being inaugurated for a 5th term

By Michel Martin,
Charles Maynes
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:04 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday will be inaugurated to another six-year term. Most European Union countries are boycotting the ceremony.

Copyright 2024 NPR
