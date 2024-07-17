© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Scientists warn the U.S. can't afford to keep taking chances with bird flu

By Will Stone,
Michel Martin
Published July 17, 2024 at 12:53 PM EDT

A cluster of new human cases of bird flu in Colorado underscores scientists' concerns that the outbreak in dairy cattle is still far from being contained.

Will Stone
