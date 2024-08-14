© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former CNN executive is on a mission to revive 'The Atlanta Journal Constitution'

By David Folkenflik
Published August 14, 2024 at 6:29 PM EDT

Former top CNN executive Andrew Morse has splashy plans to revive The Atlanta Journal Constitution, a local newspaper. Could it work?

Copyright 2024 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE