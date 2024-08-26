Insurance refused to pay for her abortion, even when her life was at stake

Ashley and Kyle were newlyweds in early 2022 and thrilled to be expecting their first child. But bleeding had plagued Ashley from the beginning of her pregnancy, and in July, at seven weeks, she began miscarrying.

The couple’s heartbreak came a few weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. In Wisconsin, their home state, an 1849 law had sprung back into effect, halting abortion care except when a pregnant woman faced death.

Insurance coverage for abortion care in the U.S. is a hodgepodge. Patients often don’t know when or if a procedure or abortion pills are covered, and the proliferation of abortion bans has exacerbated the confusion. Ashley said she got caught in that tangle of uncertainties.

A prolonged process

Ashley’s life wasn’t in danger during the miscarriage, but the state’s abortion ban meant doctors in Wisconsin could not perform a D&E — dilation and evacuation — even during a miscarriage until the embryo died. She drove back and forth to the hospital, bleeding and taking sick time from work, until doctors could confirm that the pregnancy had ended. Only then did doctors remove the pregnancy tissue.

“The first pregnancy was the first time I had realized that something like that could affect me,” said Ashley, who asked to be identified by her middle name and her husband by his first name only. She works in a government agency alongside conservative co-workers and fears retribution for discussing her abortion care.

A year later, the 1849 abortion ban still in place in Wisconsin, Ashley was pregnant again.

“Everything was perfect. I was starting to feel kicking and movement,” she said. “It was the day I turned 20 weeks, which was a Monday. I went to work, and then I picked Kyle up from work, and I got up off the driver’s seat and there was fluid on the seat.”

The amniotic sac had broken, a condition called previable PPROM (preterm premature rupture of membranes). The couple drove straight to the obstetrics triage at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital, billed as the largest birthing hospital in Wisconsin. The fetus was deemed too underdeveloped to survive, and the ruptured membranes posed a serious threat of infection.

Sarah Varney for KFF Health News / Dr. Eliza Bennett is an OB-GYN in Wisconsin.

Obstetrician-gynecologists from across Wisconsin had decided that “in cases of previable PPROM, every patient should be offered termination of pregnancy due to the significant risk of ascending infection and potential sepsis and death,” said Eliza Bennett, the OB-GYN who treated Ashley.

Ashley needed an abortion to save her life.

Documented risks

The couple called their parents; Ashley’s mom arrived at the hospital to console them. Under the 1849 Wisconsin abortion ban, Bennett, an associate clinical professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, needed two other physicians to attest that Ashley was facing death.

But even with an arsenal of medical documentation, Ashley’s health insurer, the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program, did not cover the abortion procedure. Months later, Ashley logged in to her medical billing portal and was surprised to see that the insurer had paid for her three-night hospital stay but not the abortion.

“Every time I called insurance about my bill, I was sobbing on the phone because it was so frustrating to have to explain the situation and why I think it should be covered,” she said. “It’s making me feel like it was my fault, and I should be ashamed of it.”

Eventually, Ashley talked to a woman in the hospital billing department who relayed what the insurance company had said.

“She told me,” Ashley said, “quote, ‘FEP Blue does not cover any abortions whatsoever. Period. Doesn’t matter what it is. We don’t cover abortions.’”

The Hyde amendment

University of Wisconsin Health, which administers billing for UnityPoint Health-Meriter hospital, confirmed this exchange.

The Federal Employees Health Benefits Program contracts with FEP Blue, or the BlueCross BlueShield Federal Employee Program, to provide health plans to federal employees.

In response to an interview request, FEP Blue emailed a statement saying it “is required to comply with federal legislation which prohibits Federal Employees Health Benefits Plans from covering procedures, services, drugs, and supplies related to abortions except when the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term or when the pregnancy is the result of an act of rape or incest.”

Those restrictions, known as the Hyde Amendment, have been passed each year since 1976 by Congress and prohibit federal funds from covering abortion services. But the Hyde Amendment has exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, as the health insurer noted in response to questions from KFF Health News and NPR.

Insurance kryptonite

In Ashley’s case, physicians had said her life was in danger, and her bill should have immediately been paid, said Alina Salganicoff, director of Women’s Health Policy at KFF, a health information nonprofit that includes KFF Health News.

What tripped up Ashley’s bill was the word “abortion” and a billing code that is insurance kryptonite, said Salganicoff.

“Right now, we’re in a situation where there is really heightened sensitivity about what is a life-threatening emergency, and when is it a life-threatening emergency,” Salganicoff said.

The same chilling effect that has spooked doctors and hospitals from providing legal abortion care, she said, may also be affecting insurance coverage.

In Wisconsin, Bennett said, lack of coverage for abortion care is widespread.

“Many patients I take care of who have a pregnancy complication or, more commonly, a severe fetal anomaly, they don’t have any coverage,” Bennett said.

Settled, and looking forward

Recently, the bill for $1,700 disappeared from Ashley’s online bill portal. The hospital confirmed that eight months later, after multiple appeals, the insurer paid the claim. When contacted again on Aug. 7, FEP Blue responded that it would “not comment on the specifics of the health care received by individual members.”

Ashley said tangling with her insurance company and experiencing the impact of abortion restrictions on her health care, similar to other women around the country, has emboldened her.

“I’m in this now with all these people,” she said. “I feel a lot more connected to them, in a way that I didn’t as much before.”

Ashley is pregnant again, and she and her husband hope that this time their insurance will cover whatever medical care her doctor says she needs.

