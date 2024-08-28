© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Israel kills several Hamas militants during West Bank raid

By Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Published August 28, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT

Israel's military has launched one of its biggest operations — including airstrikes — on multiple cities in the West Bank, killing at least 9 people.

Hadeel Al-Shalchi
Hadeel al-Shalchi is an editor with Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, Al-Shalchi was a Middle East correspondent for the Associated Press and covered the Arab Spring from Tunisia, Bahrain, Egypt, and Libya. In 2012, she joined Reuters as the Libya correspondent where she covered the country post-war and investigated the death of Ambassador Chris Stephens. Al-Shalchi also covered the front lines of Aleppo in 2012. She is fluent in Arabic.
