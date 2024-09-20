Netflix documentary follows teens participating in high-level Mariachi competitions

Destinee Adams (she/her) is a temporary news assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. In May 2022, a month before joining Morning Edition, she earned a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Journalism at Oklahoma State University. During her undergraduate career, she interned at the Stillwater News Press (Okla.) and participated in NPR's Next Generation Radio. In 2020, she wrote about George Floyd's impact on Black Americans, and in the following years she covered transgender identity and unpopular Black history in the South. Adams was born and raised in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Support WKAR's commitment to delivering reliable local and national news, especially during this crucial election season, by contributing to our Fall Radio Drive today. Your donation helps maintain the high standards of journalism you find on our webpage and over the air. Donate now to ensure quality news coverage in mid-Michigan.