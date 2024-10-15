© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published October 15, 2024 at 3:44 AM EDT

Israel considers a plan involving moving civilians from northern Gaza. Vice President Harris pushes to court Black voters -- specifically men. Zillow will now show climate risk data on home listings.

Copyright 2024 NPR
