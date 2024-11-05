© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

We catch up on the final hours of Election Day

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
Deepa Shivaram
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:16 PM EST

Across the country, voters are casting ballots that will determine which party controls Congress, who the governor will be in 11 states and plenty of ballot initiatives.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
See stories by Danielle Kurtzleben
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
See stories by Deepa Shivaram
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE