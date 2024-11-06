© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:22 AM EST

While the presidential race hasn't been officially called, former President Donald Trump declares victory. Republicans will control the Senate, while Democrats have a strong showing in House races.

