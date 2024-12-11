© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Despite backlash, Saudi Arabia wins World Cup bid

By Gus Contreras,
John KetchumJuana Summers
Published December 11, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be hosting the 2034 World Cup. The news has stirred backlash amongst critics who point to the country's questionable human rights record.

Gus Contreras
John Ketchum
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
