How the unique practices of Greenlandic kayaking are preserving the island's heritage

By Ashley Brown,
Juana Summers
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:14 PM EST

Kayaks were once essential to Greenland's Inuit population, who used them for hunting. Now, the kayak is a symbol of national identity.

Ashley Brown
Juana Summers
Matt Ozug
