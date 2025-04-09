© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What does it take to keep your job as an NBA head coach?

By Jeffrey Pierre,
John KetchumAilsa Chang
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:39 PM EDT

Mike Malone, the former coach of the Denver nuggets, was fired this week -- joining a growing list of NBA coaches to lose their jobs after winning a championship.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
See stories by Jeffrey Pierre
John Ketchum
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE