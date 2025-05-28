© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. officials criticize moves allowed by German constitution that U.S. helped shape

By Rob Schmitz
Published May 28, 2025 at 5:02 AM EDT

U.S. officials have criticized recent moves by the German government allowed under the German constitution, which the U.S. helped design.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE