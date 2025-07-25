© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FCC approves sale of CBS parent company Paramount

By David Folkenflik,
Sacha Pfeiffer
Published July 25, 2025 at 4:05 AM EDT

The Federal Communications Commission has approved the merger of two major media companies: Paramount Global and Skydance Media.

Copyright 2025 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
Local journalism matters—and it’s at risk.


WKAR brings you trusted news, without barriers—no paywalls, no corporate spin. But now, federal funding that helps make it all possible is on the chopping block. Your support is more important than ever. Stand up for independent journalism in mid-Michigan—make your gift today.
DONATE