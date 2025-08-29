© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Thai court removes the country's prime minister from office

By Michael Sullivan,
Leila Fadel
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT

A Thai court has toppled Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, dealing a major blow to her powerful family and plunging Thailand into fresh political chaos.

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
