© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's cultural impact

By Domenico Montanaro,
Eric Deggans
Published August 29, 2025 at 5:54 PM EDT

Before he entered politics, most Americans knew Donald Trump as an entertainer. In his second term, he's taken aim at cultural institutions.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro
Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
See stories by Eric Deggans
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE