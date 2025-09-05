© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TECHNOTE: Thu 9/4/25 Radio broadcast interruptions during tower work 9am-5pm

Trump hosts biggest names in tech at White House dinner

By Bobby Allyn,
Michel Martin
Published September 5, 2025 at 5:08 AM EDT

Some of the biggest names in tech dined with President Trump at the White House Thursday night, as the administration pursues lawsuits against Silicon Valley companies.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a business reporter at NPR based in San Francisco. He covers technology and how Silicon Valley's largest companies are transforming how we live and reshaping society.
See stories by Bobby Allyn
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap