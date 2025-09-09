© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
It's been 80 years since the United Nations was formed

By Michele Kelemen
Published September 9, 2025 at 5:49 PM EDT

As the United Nations turns 80, NPR examines its legacy, its current challenges, and what lies ahead for the world's multilateral body.

Copyright 2025 NPR
