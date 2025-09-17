Horse-drawn carriages and a royal salute for Trump's unprecedented second state visit

WINDSOR, England / LONDON – President Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Windsor Castle on Wednesday for a state visit the British government is using to bolster the trade and security relationship between the two countries.

Prince William and Princess Catherine greeted the president and first lady, joining them on a procession around the Windsor Castle grounds featuring dozens of horses and gilded carriages. Trump and King Charles then inspected the guard of honor.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images / Getty Images King Charles III and President Trump in the Irish State Coach at Windsor Castle on September 17, 2025 in Windsor, England.

The spectacle comes ahead of a day to be spent handling policy matters, but the two parts of the trip go hand in hand as the British government leverages Trump's admiration for the monarchy as it tries to influence him on policy around topics including trade and Ukraine.

Talking to reporters ahead of the trip yesterday, Trump expressed excitement about the visit, saying it would be a "beautiful event." He has long been fascinated by the royal family, telling interviewers over the years how his mother loved Queen Elizabeth .

Earlier this year, when Trump met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland, he called King Charles "a great guy – a great person" and said he looked forward to the state visit. "I hate to say, but nobody does it like you people in terms of the pomp and ceremony," Trump said.

Aaron Chown / Associated Press / Associated Press Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, receive President Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

On Thursday, Trump is slated to head to Chequers, the prime minister's country residence, to meet with Starmer. They are expected to sign what the countries are calling a Tech Prosperity Deal. The U.K. government announced that several U.S.-based tech companies, including NVIDIA, Microsoft and Google, will be investing more than $40 billion in the U.K.

The leaders are expected to talk about Russia-Ukraine policy . There has been no movement on a peace deal since Starmer and other European leaders visited the White House earlier this year to pressure Trump to assist Ukraine more. In recent days, Trump has said that it's up to NATO allies to first stop buying Russian oil.

Aaron Chown / AP/Pool PA / AP/Pool PA Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

Not everyone is giving Trump a warm welcome. Protests began even before Trump arrived in the U.K. and polls show more than 60% of Britons have an unfavorable view of Trump.

Earlier this week, on the lawn outside Windsor Castle, protesters unfurled a giant photo of Trump and the late Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and sex offender. Four people were arrested after videos of Trump and Epstein were projected onto the outer walls of Windsor Castle. Demonstrators were also expected to march in Windsor and London.

