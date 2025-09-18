© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
What's the FCC's role in what stations broadcast?

Published September 18, 2025 at 6:12 PM EDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with former FCC chairperson Tom Wheeler about ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel off the air after comments on the right's reaction to the killing of Charlie Kirk.

