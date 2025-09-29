© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
A preview of the MLB playoffs

By Becky Sullivan
Published September 29, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT

Baseball playoffs begin Tuesday with some familiar teams: the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and LA Dodgers. But the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians are back.

Copyright 2025 NPR
