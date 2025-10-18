Saturday Sports: Baseball's League Championship Series; Shohei Ohtani's epic night

Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
WKAR’s first live pledge drive since federal funding was eliminated is happening now. Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap. Your support helps keep trusted journalism, classical music, and educational programming freely available for everyone in our community. How can you help?Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution.