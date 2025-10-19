A Maine farm turns getting lost into a prize-winning tradition

Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
WKAR’s first live pledge drive since federal funding was eliminated is happening now. Our goal for the drive is $60,000 and reaching it will bring us one step closer to closing the federal funding gap. Your support helps keep trusted journalism, classical music, and educational programming freely available for everyone in our community. How can you help?Become a sustaining donor today. Already a sustainer? Please consider increasing your monthly contribution.