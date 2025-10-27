© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica as a dangerous Category 5 storm

By Rebecca Hersher,
Ailsa Chang
Published October 27, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT

Hurricane Melissa will hit Jamaica as a massive Category 5 storm, and dump huge amounts of rain. Climate change makes large, rainy storms more likely.

