© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Main Character of the Week: Mr. Fantasy

By Mia Venkat,
Juana Summers
Published October 31, 2025 at 4:04 PM EDT

NPR's Mia Venkat explains to All Things Considered host Scott Detrow who the internet has been obsessed with this week.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap