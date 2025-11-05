© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The author of 'We Were Liars' on her passionate readers' 'big reactions' to her work

By Juana Summers,
Matt OzugMegan LimAva Berger
Published November 5, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST

We speak to E. Lockhart, author of the best-selling novel We Were Liars, about her new book, We Fell Apart.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ava Berger
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap