Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published December 5, 2025 at 4:58 AM EST

Hegseth under fire amid new Signalgate report and boat strike briefing, the FBI arrests man they say planted pipe bombs near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, SCOTUS allows Texas to use gerrymandered map.

