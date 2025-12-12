© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Why one trauma doctor sees self-driving cars as a 'public health breakthrough'

By Matt Ozug,
Christopher IntagliataAilsa Chang
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:27 PM EST

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks to Dr. Jonathan Slotkin about the new data released by Waymo about accidents and their self-driving cars.

