Nate Amos finds new meaning in old material on 'Holo Boy'

By Miles Parks,
Christopher IntagliataMegan Lim
Published December 14, 2025 at 5:35 PM EST

Nate Amos, the songwriter behind This Is Lorelei, talks about revisiting old songs, reshaping them, and what it means to hear his past work with new ears.

