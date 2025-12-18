© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Trump administration approves $10B arms sale to Taiwan

By Anthony Kuhn,
Leila Fadel
Published December 18, 2025 at 4:43 AM EST

The U.S. will sell Taiwan $10 billion in weapons, including missiles, howitzers and drones, a move expected to escalate tensions with China.

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
