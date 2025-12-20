© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Covering vaccines in an age of distrust

By Rob Stein,
Linah MohammadMiles Parks
Published December 20, 2025 at 5:30 PM EST

NPR's Rob Stein explains why covering vaccines is no longer routine science journalism, but a political battleground.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
Linah Mohammad
Prior to joining NPR in 2022, Mohammad was a producer on The Washington Post's daily flagship podcast Post Reports, where her work was recognized by multiple awards. She was honored with a Peabody award for her work on an episode on the life of George Floyd.
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
