© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

European leaders lock in Ukraine funding amid renewed peace efforts

By Henry Larson,
Miles ParksAhmad Damen
Published December 21, 2025 at 5:11 PM EST

The European Union's ambassador to the U.S. argues that Europe's latest financing move strengthens Ukraine's hand at a fragile moment in peace negotiations.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Henry Larson
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your sustaining support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to become a sustainer. Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.
DONATE to close the gap