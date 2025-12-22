© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Peace talks to end the war in Ukraine continue in Florida

By Joanna Kakissis,
Leila Fadel
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:45 AM EST

The latest on the negotiations to end Russia's war on Ukraine, as talks with representatives from Moscow, Kyiv and the Trump administration continue in Miami this week.

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
