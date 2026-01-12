© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump doubles down on Iran threat — but also offers talks — as protest spreads

By Ruth Sherlock
Published January 12, 2026 at 4:24 PM EST

President Trump doubles down on Iran threats as protests become deadlier, but also offers talks.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock
Become a SUSTAINING MEMBER
Thanks to your generosity...
WKAR has closed the gap left by the loss of federal funding. Because of you, trusted journalism, inspiring stories, and classical music remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan.
Now the work continues — your monthly gift helps maintain this success and keeps public media free for all.