Remembering jazz singer Rebecca Kilgore

By Terry Gross
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM EST

Kilgore, who died Jan. 7, was a talented interpreter of American popular song. We'll remember her by listening back to her in-studio concerts with pianist Dave Frishberg from 1995 and 1999.

