© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Minneapolis restaurant adjusts to the new normal

By Juana Summers,
Ashley BrownMatt OzugMegan LimVincent Acovino
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:54 PM EST

Restaurants in Minneapolis have shifted their business strategies -- and their missions -- around the federal immigration push in the Twin Cities region.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is a senior editor for All Things Considered.
See stories by Ashley Brown
Matt Ozug
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Matt Ozug
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Vincent Acovino
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Vincent Acovino
Become a SUSTAINING MEMBER
Thanks to your generosity...
WKAR has closed the gap left by the loss of federal funding. Because of you, trusted journalism, inspiring stories, and classical music remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan.
Now the work continues — your monthly gift helps maintain this success and keeps public media free for all.