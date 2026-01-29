© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Two friends, an Israeli and a Palestinian, believe peace is possible after war

By Michele Kelemen
Published January 29, 2026 at 4:57 AM EST

A Palestinian man and his Israeli friend are dedicating themselves to a peaceful coexistence in the aftermath of the devastating war in Gaza.

