On a frozen river, Ukrainian revelers party to keep their spirits and bodies warm

NPR | By Joanna Kakissis
Published February 5, 2026 at 4:53 AM EST

In Kyiv, dance parties on a frozen river keep spirits -- and bodies -- warm after Russian strikes shattered Ukraine's energy grid.

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
