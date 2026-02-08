© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
How one New Hampshire town made sure its water was 'Safe to Drink'

NPR | By Mallory Yu,
Emily KwongMara HoplamazianMatt Ozug
Published February 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM EST

NPR's Emily Kwong talks with Mara Hoplamazian about the new podcast, "Safe to Drink," about Merrimack, New Hampshire's fight for clean drinking water.

Mallory Yu
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
Mara Hoplamazian
Matt Ozug
