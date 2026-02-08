© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The physics of the spiral pass have long been a mystery. Not anymore

NPR | By Kai McNamee,
Emily KwongRegina G. Barber
Published February 8, 2026 at 5:30 PM EST

The physics of the spiral pass have baffled physicists and football fans for decades.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Become a SUSTAINING MEMBER
Thanks to your generosity...
WKAR has closed the gap left by the loss of federal funding. Because of you, trusted journalism, inspiring stories, and classical music remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan.
Now the work continues — your monthly gift helps maintain this success and keeps public media free for all.