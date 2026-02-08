The physics of the spiral pass have long been a mystery. Not anymore

Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
WKAR has closed the gap left by the loss of federal funding. Because of you, trusted journalism, inspiring stories, and classical music remain freely available to everyone in mid-Michigan. Now the work continues — your monthly gift helps maintain this success and keeps public media free for all.