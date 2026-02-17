© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
US and Iran to meet for second round of nuclear talks

NPR | By Jackie Northam,
Leila Fadel
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:48 AM EST

Representatives for the U.S. and Iran will meet in Geneva Tuesday for a second round of nuclear talks as the U.S. builds up military forces in the region.

Jackie Northam
Jackie Northam is NPR's International Affairs Correspondent. She is a veteran journalist who has spent three decades reporting on conflict, geopolitics, and life across the globe - from the mountains of Afghanistan and the desert sands of Saudi Arabia, to the gritty prison camp at Guantanamo Bay and the pristine beauty of the Arctic.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
