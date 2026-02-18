Mumford & Sons singer says new album is the 'crystallization' of the band's sound

Updated February 20, 2026 at 3:41 PM EST

There's a saying about buses: you wait ages for one to come, then two show up at once.

That's how fans of British folk-rockers Mumford & Sons must be feeling. They had to wait almost seven years for the band's last album, Rushmere. Now, just seven months after Rushmere's release, the band's next record — Prizefighter — is here.

The band's lead singer, Marcus Mumford, told NPR's Morning Edition that their long hiatus was filled with periods of self-doubt.

"I think for a while I was in denial about a lot of things, particularly the fact that I was a songwriter first and foremost," he said.

Mumford & Sons / Mumford & Sons / Mumford & Sons Seven months after the release of their album Rushmere, Mumford & Sons is returning with their latest record, Prizefighter.

Mumford credits other artists for "pep talks" that pulled him through. One memorable conversation was in a bar with Noel Gallagher of Oasis. Mumford was complaining about feeling a "bit tired" and needing a break after being on tour.

"He talks about songs falling from the sky by magic," Mumford said. "And if you don't hold your hands out to catch them, then f***ing Chris Martin or f***ing Bono's going to catch them," he laughed, referring to the lead singers of Coldplay and U2.

Prizefighter is filled with tracks that fans of the band's folksy roots will enjoy — including a number of collaborations.

One of the singles from the album, "Rubber Band Man," features Irish singer-songwriter Hozier. While it sounds like it might have been written during a jam session in an English country pub, Mumford says the song came about after the band pitched Hozier on singing on pretty much any track he fancied.

"I sent him as many as we had at that time. And this is the one he responded to. And I was hoping he would," Mumford said, adding that "when he chose that one, it worked so well and so perfectly."

The album also features tracks with Gigi Perez, Gracie Abrams and country megastar Chris Stapleton. The latter is called "Here," and Mumford admits to being a "massive fan" of both Stapleton and country music. After finishing the song, he immediately knew he wanted "Here" to be the first track on the album.

Most of Prizefighter, however, is a return to the instrumentation that launched Mumford & Sons into the stratosphere with their debut album, 2009's Sigh No More. Mumford calls it the "crystallization of what we're trying to do as a three piece."

That's a reference to the fact that the band used to be a foursome. Winston Marshall left in 2021 after controversy over some of his social media posts. Mumford told NPR that the biggest impact of Marshall's departure was a "workload issue."

"Communication with three is a little easier than with four, but Winston's a wonderful songwriter, always has been," Mumford said. "I think I've taken the responsibility of leading this band much more seriously than I have in the past. And I think that's partly because of the set up that we now have."

Mumford & Sons fans based in the U.S. will have to wait to hear the band's new music live. After a gig in Tempe, Ariz. on Friday, the band is heading to Australia and New Zealand next, followed by stops on the European festival circuit this summer.

As for the next album, Morning Edition host A Martínez asked Mumford if we'll be waiting another seven months, or seven years. "Let's go seven months," Mumford replied – although he was not altogether serious.

Treye Green edited the digital version of this story. Phil Harrell edited the audio version.



